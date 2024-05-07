CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CF Industries by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

