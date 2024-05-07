Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Lowered to GBX 338

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.33) to GBX 338 ($4.25) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of CHG traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 383 ($4.81). The company had a trading volume of 680,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,946.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.41. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 412.14 ($5.18).

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.50), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($621,593.24). 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

