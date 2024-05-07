CIBC Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$12.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.33.

TSE NFI traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.72. NFI Group has a one year low of C$8.35 and a one year high of C$14.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In related news, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

