ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) versus Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Head-To-Head Review

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 144.25%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Modular Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $23.96 million 6.71 -$22.09 million ($0.91) -6.53 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.97) -1.79

Modular Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -92.21% -83.94% -47.92% Modular Medical N/A -235.93% -180.37%

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

