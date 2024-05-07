Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

