Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.79

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 25.8% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $72.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

