Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.
CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
