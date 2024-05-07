Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.