Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $38.49. 32,164,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,949,441. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

