Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $338.96 and last traded at $337.73. Approximately 78,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 353,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.88 and a 200-day moving average of $241.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.