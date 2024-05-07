Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CCU opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.