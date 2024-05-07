Conflux (CFX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.75 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $858.52 million and approximately $38.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,608.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.40 or 0.00759951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00128241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00042658 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00063133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00208164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00101215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,997,568,203 coins and its circulating supply is 3,947,592,335 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,997,482,265.71 with 3,947,482,251.96 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21400926 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $44,000,930.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

