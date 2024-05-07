Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STEW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

