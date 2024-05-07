Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.82

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.82 and last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 543857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.9% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 241.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

