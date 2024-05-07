Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $48.56 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $242.64 million and approximately $48.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002267 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

