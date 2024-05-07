Critical Analysis: Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) versus Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Burford Capital and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Profitability

Burford Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.09%. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $13.64, indicating a potential upside of 133.61%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Burford Capital.

This table compares Burford Capital and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 56.17% 20.99% 11.51% Bitdeer Technologies Group -15.37% -7.34% -3.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burford Capital and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $2.74 5.89 Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 1.78 -$56.66 million ($0.42) -13.93

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

