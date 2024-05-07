CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $317.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 882.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

