Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSO

Cytosorbents Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 120.24% and a negative net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 84.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.