D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $152.07. The stock had a trading volume of 589,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

