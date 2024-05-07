Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion. Datadog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.36 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.08 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,593 shares of company stock valued at $80,422,044. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

