Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $20.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.25, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,356,273 shares of company stock valued at $182,143,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

