Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($56.53) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPLM. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.74) to GBX 4,400 ($55.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,712.50 ($46.64).
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
