Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.