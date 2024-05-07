Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $26.90

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $26.00. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 765,776 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

