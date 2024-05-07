DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DocuSign by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 551,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,976 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.