Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 156.67 ($1.97).

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Dowlais Group Increases Dividend

Shares of DWL stock opened at GBX 80.25 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.38. Dowlais Group has a 52-week low of GBX 74.45 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.86).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shali Vasudeva purchased 24,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($24,945.10). In related news, insider Shali Vasudeva acquired 24,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,856.30 ($24,945.10). Also, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($170,119.33). Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dowlais Group

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.