Duolingo (DUOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Duolingo has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Duolingo Stock Performance
Duolingo stock opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 730.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Duolingo
In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total value of $3,032,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,723 shares of company stock worth $26,901,500. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
