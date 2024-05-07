Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 160,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 537,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,214,000 after buying an additional 57,482 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 203,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.26. 2,548,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

