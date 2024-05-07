enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

enCore Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EU opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that enCore Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

