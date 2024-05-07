Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,950,000 after buying an additional 258,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

