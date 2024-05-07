EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

