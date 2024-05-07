Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $698,597.91

Ergo (ERG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $95.51 million and approximately $698,597.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.71 or 0.00756401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00130072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00204262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00101886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,080,982 coins and its circulating supply is 75,082,737 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.