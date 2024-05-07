Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $264.00 at Wedbush

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.73. 6,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,756. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day moving average is $233.28. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $257.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 182.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

