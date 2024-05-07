Euronav (EURN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav Stock Performance

NYSE EURN opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Euronav has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

