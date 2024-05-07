Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.40.

EXPE opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

