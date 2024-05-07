Expensify (EXFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Expensify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expensify stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 182,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,529,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,080 shares in the company, valued at $164,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,014,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,045 and sold 650,954 shares valued at $1,170,162. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

