Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.880-4.980 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,767. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

