Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 14,765,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,279,750. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

