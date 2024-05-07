Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 295,035 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 295,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned 0.77% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

COPX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 1,357,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

