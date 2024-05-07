Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.27.

MA stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.06. 2,300,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.07 and a 200-day moving average of $438.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,230,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,230,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,088 shares of company stock valued at $395,452,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

