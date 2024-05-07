Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $25.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $733.05. 399,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,986,274. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.