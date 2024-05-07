Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,050 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

STLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.71. 1,054,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average of $123.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.