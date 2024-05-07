Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 351,493 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 351,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. NexGen Energy comprises about 1.5% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NXE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.22 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

