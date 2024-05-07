Financial Survey: Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dyne Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.81%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 253.26%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.94 million ($3.97) -6.61 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 54.95 -$81.41 million ($5.08) -0.63

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -171.52% -124.20% Leap Therapeutics N/A -133.17% -90.90%

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with NovaRock, Adimab, and BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

