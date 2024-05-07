First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of First BanCorp. worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $197,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Crespo Luz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

