Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 801,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,216,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

