FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,546 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

FSK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 676,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

