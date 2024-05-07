Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $15.50 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 351,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,306. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,188,000 after buying an additional 297,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 232,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,061,000 after buying an additional 216,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

