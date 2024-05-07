Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $349.64 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $356.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.78.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.