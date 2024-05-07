GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 7.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 1,640,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,713,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.88 and a beta of -0.25.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,207 shares of company stock worth $285,048. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

