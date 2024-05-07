Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Has $32.21 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 12.0% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $465.15. 9,270,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,246,650. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.27 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.65.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,222,926 shares of company stock worth $597,174,351 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

